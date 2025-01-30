New Rumor Reveals Two PlayStation Games No Longer Coming to PC

Console versus PC has long been a part of gaming, notably with Sony and Nintendo keeping their games exclusive to their respective platforms. However, this has become a thing of the past, at least in Sony’s case, as more and more PlayStation exclusives have been released on PC. This includes multiplayer and single-player titles, such as Helldivers 2 and God of War Ragnarok. Sony has continued to show support toward PC, even removing the required PSN Account from certain titles. However, a recent rumor shows not all is well between Sony and PC, and that some games fans expected to be ported will not be coming to PC.

To date, Sony has released about 19 games on PC, with plans to bring more games uncertain. If the rumors are true, fans will know at least two specific games that will not be released on PC and will be exclusive to PlayStation.

The latest leak and rumor reveal that Demons Souls is not in development for PC, and while Gran Turismo 7 was being developed for PC, it is no longer coming to this platform. Fans of both games will surely disappointed, especially considering the potential of mods on PC.

These leaks reportedly come from a source that revealed leaks before, notably Returnal footage for PC. This lends some credibility to the reports regarding Demons Souls and Gran Turismo 7, but this should be taken with a grain of salt.

Until an official report or confirmation is shared, fans should always view leaks and rumors with skepticism. It is entirely likely these are true, especially taking into account the previous leak being true. But it is also entirely possible the leaks are not true.

Demon’s Souls not being ported to PC would be a surprise, considering most of FromSoftware’s games are available on PC. While Demon’s Souls is a PlayStation exclusive, along with Bloodborne, both titles are available on PlayStation only, leaving Xbox and PC players desperate for a port.

Players have enjoyed Sony’s PC ports, but have also criticized them. Many feel Sony does not market the PC releases, or releases them too late, often years past a game’s initial launch date. Others argue that releasing them after a PlayStation release lets Sony double dip on those who want it for mods, and those who haven’t played them yet.

Regardless of how fans feel about Sony’s handling of PC games, the studio will do what it wants. Most releases come after the game hits PlayStation, and are sometimes announced for PC without an actual date. Sony has begun encouraging players to play games on PC with a PSN Account, offering free rewards in exchange.

Sony will likely release more games on PC going forward, but if the leaks are true, Demon’s Souls and Gran Turismo 7 will not be among them. Sony has numerous exclusives, with some being rumored to come soon, such as Stellar Blade. Only time will tell what games cross over to PC from Sony.