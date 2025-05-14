Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds New Cars, Events

Gran Turismo 7 got a new update and a set of patch notes today to continue supporting one of the best racing games on the PlayStation 5. The latest update from Polyphony Digital and PlayStation adds more cars to Gran Turismo 7‘s growing suite of vehicles as well as more events in the game’s World Circuit mode. The update will be available later today for the PS5, PS4, and PSVR2 versions of the game, meaning all players can enjoy it. While the update is relatively small, it enhances the game, specifically with its racing AI Sophy, allowing players to further test their skills and get better at the game on PS5 and PS5 Pro.

The May 15th update for Gran Turismo 7 adds four new vehicles ranging from sports cars to micro-trucks. This includes the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (C5) ’01, Ferrari 812 Superfast ’17, Honda CR-V e: HEV EX – Black Edition ’21, and Suzuki Carry KC ’12. In addition to this, World Circuits Events have been added to the Lightweight K-Cup, American Clubman Cup 700, and Ferrari Circuit Challenge.

Gran Turismo 7 also makes more tracks compatible with its Sophy AI agent. This next-generation racing tool is one of the finest in the genre, and these improvements will only make it better. With more compatible tracks, players have more opportunities to prove themselves against it.

Continue reading the full patch notes for Gran Turismo 7 below to discover everything added.

Four new vehicles, from European high class sports cars to Japanese micro-trucks.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (C5) ’01

Ferrari 812 Superfast ’17

Honda CR-V e:HEV EX・Black Edition ’21

Suzuki Carry KC ’12

New World Circuits events will be added.

The following events will be added to World Circuits. Lightweight K-Cup Eiger Nordwand American Clubman Cup 700 Autódromo de Interlagos Ferrari Circuit Challenge Deep Forest Raceway



More Gran Turismo Sophy-compatible tracks.

The next-generation racing AI agent, ‘Gran Turismo Sophy’ is now available on the following courses. Look for the Sophy icon in Quick Race and Custom Race on each track to test your skills against Sophy.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Layout

“Shooting the perfect square” will be added as a featured Curation in Scapes.

Gran Turismo 7‘s latest update is set to be released on the PlayStation 4 as well as the PlayStation 5 on May 15th. This PlayStation game just happens to be one of the exclusives that’s updated more frequently than most with each new update adding more cars and events to keep players busy, so expect more of this kind of content in the future.