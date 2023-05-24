PlayStation Showcase: How to Watch

The PlayStation Showcase is nearly upon us and the hype is at an all-time high. PlayStation has had a pretty strong start to the generation with games like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West releasing in the first couple of years for the PS5. However, Sony has promised a number of other games at other events over the years that have been missing for months or even years. It's been driving some fans up the wall, but now, we're gearing up for an opportunity to get a ton of new information on a bunch of upcoming games.

How to Watch the PlayStation Showcase



With all of that said, you're probably here because you want to know how to get in on the action. Luckily for you, it's pretty easy. The PlayStation Showcase will start at 1PM PT/3PM CT/4PM ET on Wednesday, May 24th. You'll be able to watch it on PlayStation's official channels on Twitch and YouTube or you can likely find it simply by searching PlayStation Showcase on YouTube as there will be numerous unofficial channels hosting the stream. The stream is expected to last about an hour and will be made available to watch as a VOD after it is over, so if you can't catch it live, you'll still be able to watch it in its full glory after the fact.

What to Expect from the PlayStation Showcase



The PlayStation Showcase is a much bigger deal than the more frequent PlayStation State of Plays which tend to focus on more specific things, like one game or a mixture of indies. A Showcase is more so used to highlight the next couple of years for the PlayStation with updates and reveals for major titles. PlayStation has already confirmed new looks at various third-party games and PSVR2 titles. We can also likely expect a new look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the untitled multiplayer spin-off for The Last of Us, and likely a number of other games. However, despite some speculation, you probably shouldn't expect Grand Theft Auto VI as Rockstar Games tends to announce its brand new titles on its own time and not during events.