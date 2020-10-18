Granblue Fantasy: Versus Reveals Yuel as New DLC Fighter

Arc System Works has revealed that Granblue Fantasy's Yuel will officially be joining the popular fighting video game Granblue Fantasy: Versus later this year. Yuel marks just the latest reveal for Character Pass 2, which still has three unrevealed DLC fighters to introduce. Before Yuel officially joins the battle, however, Cagliostro will make her own mark this coming week.

Yuel's reveal comes as part of a trailer for Cagliostro, the latest and greatest DLC fighter to join Granblue Fantasy: Versus. Cagliostro is officially set to join the fighting video game in just a few days on October 20th. The news comes by way of this weekend's Arc Revo Japan Online 2020 tournament. You can check out the full trailer above and learn more about the tournament below!

⚔️ The #Granblue Fantasy Versus #ArcREVO Japan tournament takes place tomorrow! Set your reminders for Oct 17th at 6pm PST and tune in📺! Be sure to stick around until the end for a new character reveal trailer for #GBVS!@XSEEDGames

https://t.co/fEomojWxHI pic.twitter.com/z28Fqiwwx8 — ArcSystemWorks ➡️ #GuiltyGearStrive 04.09.21 (@ArcSystemWorksU) October 17, 2020

"This master of magic lays alchemical traps for her opponent, both in the air and on the ground, allowing her to control the flow of battle, all while tossing out a punishing barrage of projectiles," the trailer says of Cagliostro. "She's a perfect fit for anyone who enjoys a technical play style!"

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is currently available on the PlayStation 4 and PC. The next DLC fighter, Cagliostro, is set to release on October 20th. Yuel, the newly revealed DLC fighter, is expected to release in late December. The three further DLC characters that are part of the Character Pass 2 group are expected to be revealed in 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Granblue Fantasy fighting video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of the new DLC so far? Are you excited about Cagliostro or Yuel?