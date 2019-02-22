‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Announcement Could Be Coming Soon According to New Listing

Now that Rockstar fans have had some time with Red Dead Redemption 2, the clamor for a Grand Theft Auto 6 has begun once more. Though we’ve had whispers in the past regarding the next step for the beloved franchise, we haven’t had anything concrete up until this point. It looks like that could be changing soon, because the studio is on a hiring spree.

The Rockstar Games job site just updated with a ton of new opportunities, mostly looking for programmers. Though Grand Theft Auto isn’t explicitly named, the GTA franchise and Red Dead are their two biggest hits, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is already released.

Could this be for Red Dead Online content or future DLC? Probably! But the sheer mass of the new programmer jobs looking to be filled seems to hint at otherwise. From senior positions all the way down to animation experts, this looks like a full-bodied project that wouldn’t really make sense for an already released title.

Given that one of the listings reads, “Develop new and enhance existing graphics technologies (rendering, lighting, shadows, shaders, culling, scene management and others) to help achieve state-of-the-art visuals,” our money is definitely on a new Grand Theft Auto — though a new IP is always a possibility as well.

Also in the listings seen is a hint about something we all pretty much expected anyway: that this will firmly be a “next-gen” title. We don’t have any official confirmation yet, so please keep in mind that this is all purely speculative. Knowing Rockstar, the big debut could come as a total surprise and likely not at an event such as E3.

