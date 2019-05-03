Rumor: Grand Theft Auto 6 Borrows One of Red Dead Redemption 2’s Best Features

Yesterday, we reported on a new Grand Theft Auto 6 rumor that claimed to know the setting and story details of the upcoming installment in the popular Rockstar Games’ franchise. Buried in this new rumor was word that GTA VI will take a little bit from Rockstar Games’ most recent release: Red Dead Redemption 2, which released last year via the PS4 and Xbox One and to the biggest launch in entertainment history. And you’d expect Rockstar to do this. There was a lot of things players loved about Red Dead Redemption 2 that could be implemented into GTA VI, and it looks like Rockstar is aware of that.

According to the leaker, Red Dead Redemption 2’s stranger dialogue mechanic will be in the upcoming installment of GTA. The leak doesn’t provide any further specifics, which suggests it will be somewhat of a copy and paste of the mechanic. And, again, this isn’t very surprising.

When Rockstar revealed Red Dead Redemption 2’s gameplay, the way players interact with strangers in the open-world western game was one of its biggest talking points. They were seemingly very impressed with the feature, and so the fact that they don’t want to abandon it just because they are jumping over to their other big franchise isn’t surprising. You’d expect them to carry it over.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. The leak in question comes from an anonymous leaker, and while there’s some context that suggests the leak is legit, we can’t know for sure. In fact, Rockstar Games hasn’t even confirmed it’s working on a new GTA. However, numerous leaks suggest work on a new installment is already underway, while some are claiming that GTA 6 has actually been in development for awhile now.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from a new installment of Grand Theft Auto? And what mechanics and features from Red Dead Redemption 2 would you like Rockstar bring over?

