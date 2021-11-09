Grand Theft Auto IV Remastered Possibly Leaked

According to a new rumor, Grand Theft Auto IV Remastered is in development for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, with Rockstar Games aiming to release the remaster sometime in 2023. In addition to the base game, the remaster will reportedly include Episodes From Liberty City, which is comprised of the game’s two expansions: The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. Unfortunately, the rumor doesn’t have much to say about the remaster, other than noting it will be single-player only, which is to say it will not include multiplayer.

As for the rumor, it comes the way of “Ralph,” a new leaker who has quickly risen to prominence for mostly providing leaks and inside information on Call of Duty, and in particular, Call of Duty 2022, which is rumored to be a follow-up to 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot. So far, some of the leaker’s claims have been substantiated by other industry insiders and leakers, but many of their claims have yet to come to fruition. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt.

https://twitter.com/RalphsValve/status/1457885458017525763

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games, nor its parent company Take-Two Interactive, nor anyone involved with either, has addressed any of this. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

While the first two GTA games are lost to time, Rockstar Games has kept the 3D era, the modern era, of the series alive through re-releases and remasters. However, while this treatment has extended to GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas, it has not extended to GTA 4, which is, currently, stranded on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.

Over the years, many have speculated why this is. Not only did GTA 4 sell very well, but it reviewed very well. The only explanation is that it would take too many resources, and this may be true, but it seems like Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive may finally bite this bullet and bring the installment forward.