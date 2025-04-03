Titanfall 3 Rumored to Release Next Year

We may be jumping back into our Titans sooner than we think. According to two high-profile leakers in the Apex Legends community, Titanfall 3 is very much a thing and, furthermore, we could be seeing it in the coming months. The Titanfall series, while new, has been a fan-favorite for its intense mech combat and engaging technical warfare. Despite the success of Titanfall 2, which upped the ante on everything alongside a fantastic story mode, the series has been on the back burner at Respawn Entertainment. However, it seems they have been cooking up the title and are ready to start showing it off.

One of the leakers in question, Osvaldatore, who’s known for his Apex Legends leaks, posted on X (Twitter) a singular picture of the apparent Titanfall 3 logo. This leak was then expanded upon by another leaker, Yorotsuki, who claims that they have known about the title since last December. Furthermore, the leaker says that the game will be revealed at this year’s Game Awards, with a release following suit in 2026. It’s important to note that, while it could be legit, take these rumors with a grain of salt, as neither Respawn or EA have had any official confirmation regarding the existence of the third Titanfall entry.

If the leaks are indeed true, that means that we may finally be able to return to the world of Titanfall, which many fans will be very happy to hear. The future of the series was a bit on the unknown side, as since Titanfall 2 in 2016, Respawn took on the Star Wars Jedi titles, Fallen Order and Survivor, as well as the massively-popular battle royale shooter, Apex Legends. Interestingly enough, Apex Legends, according to the developers, is set in the universe of Titanfall, though it takes place more than a decade after Titanfall 2. We do know that, before Apex Legends, Titanfall 3 was in development for less than a year before being scrapped in favor of creating the multiplayer title.

Many flocked to Titanfall for it’s fun gameplay and intriguing world, seen as a fun segway from Call of Duty. Interestingly enough, the founders of Respawn, Vince Zampella and Jason West, were the creators of Call of Duty, as they started Infinity Ward together. The two left in 2010 to create Respawn Entertainment, which was funded by EA. Its first project, 2014’s Titanfall, was a hit with fans, especially in the multiplayer scene. Titanfall 2 subsequently launched in 2016 and was received even better than the original, even more so for its acclaimed story mode and better combat. Now, it seems Respawn, despite working on the third and final Star Wars Jedi entry, as well as a Star Wars turn-based tactics title with Bit Reactor, is suiting up to bring more Titanfall once again.

