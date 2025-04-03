South of Midnight Reviews Reveal Underwhelming Metacritic Score for Xbox Exclusive

While fans have been eagerly anticipating Xbox’s South of Midnight, they may want to put a break on the hype as underwhelming reviews are coming in for the story-driven game. Despite being one of the most praised aspects of South of Midnight, many reviewers have also criticized its gameplay. Its visuals and soundtrack have also received a positive reception, culminating in a mixed experience. Still, while the scores may not be as high as many were hoping, the game does offer a compelling and engaging experience, especially for those who can overlook some clunky gameplay and appreciate the unique aesthetic of South of Midnight.

At the time of writing, South of Midnight sits at roughly 75 on Metacritic, coming in low compared to other recent first-party titles by Microsoft. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Avowed are just two of the most recent titles that received good Metacritic scores. This does not mean South of Midnight is a bad game, players should just go in with the proper expectations.

For the unaware, South of Midnight is an action-adventure game developed by Compulsion Games, the team behind Contrast and We Happy Few. Like its previous titles, South of Midnight features a unique artistic style, with Compulsion Games opting for a stop-motion style of animation. This has been mostly praised, but some feel it is too jarring during gameplay. Fortunately, this setting can be adjusted.

South of Midnight follows Hazel on a magical journey, inspired by the dark folklore of the Deep South. Things take a turn when a hurricane tears through Prospero, leaving Hazel to rescue her mother while dealing with family, history, and her own legacy and identity.

While South of Midnight’s early review scores are mostly positive, more reviews will likely roll in before its official launch on April 8th. This will likely see its score change, possibly even rising. South of Midnight is available on April 8th for $39.99 on PC and Xbox, making it an affordable adventure to take a chance on.