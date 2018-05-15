Grand Theft Auto Online Gives Battle Royale a Try With Trapdoor Mode

Yet another update for Grand Theft Auto Online is upon us. But this time Rockstar Games has something truly special in mind — something Battle Royale fans will really dig.

The publisher has introduced a new mode that fans of Fortnite and PUBG will be right at home with. This week’s update has introduced Trap Door, in which you can take on opponents until there’s only one left standing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The brand new Trap Door mode is the latest blood sport to sweep Los Santos, where teams strapped with an arsenal of weaponry compete on a rapidly shrinking floating platform high above the Pacific. Every kill banishes your enemies to respawn in the dreaded red zone – a purgatory area that only gives you scant seconds to escape back to the mainland before the rug is pulled out from under you and your fatal plummet begins,” the company noted in its press release.

“Pride always comes before a fall, but in this deadly new Adversary Mode that fall is a few hundred feet into the ocean – and you’re probably dead before you hit the water. Get on top, stay on top and be the last squad to avoid being a drop in the bucket.”

This “floating war zone” as it’s called will offer Double GTA$ and RP through Monday May 21. That should give you more than enough reason to check it out.

In addition to the new mode, this week’s update is also offering Double GTA$ and RP bonuses on all Smuggler’s Run Sell Missions as well as whatever else they pick up through the Open Road dark network.

Rockstar Games has also slashed the prices on several vehicles as well as 30 percent off Executive Office Garages in case you’re looking for a new place to stow them all. Here’s what you can pick up over the next week for a cheaper price:

Mammoth Hydra- 40 percent off

Vapid Caracara- 25 percent off

Coil Cyclone- 25 percent off

Declasse Hotring Sabre- 25 percent off

Vulcar Fagaloa- 25 percent off

Vapid GB200- 25 percent off

Lampadati Viseries- 25 percent off

Ubermacht SC1- 25 percent off

Fans can also score 25 percent discounts on weapons and tattoos, getting the following deals through May 21:

All Ammo (including MK II)

All Shotguns

Doomsday Heist tattoos

All Assault Rifles

All Sniper Rifles

Last but not least, a new Premium Race and Time Trial are available. In Premium Race you can take on “Trench II” with Muscle vehicles; and in Time Trial, the “Up Chiliad” race awaits. Both will reward you with extra GTA$ and RP depending where you place.

So this week’s update is definitely jam-packed — and it sounds like Trap Door is an ingenious addition to the mix. Here’s hoping it sticks around for the long haul.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.