5 Best Switch Games to Pick Up During the Nintendo eShop’s Partner Spotlight Sale

A new sale encompassing hundreds of Nintendo Switch games has hit the eShop. It’s called the Partner Spotlight Sale and is specifically meant to highlight games from third-party developers, big and small, who put their games on Nintendo Switch. Some deals shave a few bucks off the normal retail digital price, while others deeply discount some fantastic games and all the DLC they have to offer.

With so many games on sale, deciding what to pick up isn’t easy. I’ve looked through all the discounts currently offered on the eShop as part of the Partner Spotlight Sale, and the following five titles stuck out to me the most. These games will be available at discounted prices until 11:59 p.m. on April 27th.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition ($22.49)

The best deal of the whole sale might be for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition. You probably played this strategy game’s predecessor, which was a launch window game for Nintendo Switch, but its sequel remains an underrated and underplayed hidden gem in the pantheon of great Switch exclusives. The Gold Edition doesn’t just come with the base game, but all the DLC content that includes characters like Rayman as well. Normally, it costs $90, but during the Partner Spotlight Sale, you can pick up Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition for just $22.49. That 75% discount is beyond worth it.

Undertale ($9.89)

Toby Fox’s Undertale needs little introduction at this point. It’s an Earthbound-inspired RPG where players don’t just have to kill enemies; they can talk them down and complete fights that way. And depending on the player’s actions, the concluding hours of Undertale get quite meta. Its successor, Deltarune, will be a launch title for Nintendo Switch 2, so this sale provides a perfect opportunity to catch up on what Undertale has to offer. Normally, Undertale costs $15, but you can pick it up at a 34% discount of $9.89 right now.

Enter x Exit the Gungeon ($4)

Enter x Exit the Gungeon is in a similar position to Undertale. Enter the Gungeon 2 was announced for Nintendo Switch 2 with a 2026 release window during this month’s Direct. Enter x Exit the Gungeon is a bundle of the first two games in the series. Enter the Gungeon is a top-down shoot ’em up roguelike, while Exit the Gungeon plays more like a 2D platformer bullet hell as players ascend out of the dungeon they spent the first game entering. Normally, this bundle costs $20, but Enter x Exit the Gungeon is discounted by 80% to $4 during this Partner Spotlight Sale.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut ($12)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut has a reputation for being one of the best RPGs ever made. This narrative-driven RPG about an alcoholic, amnesiac detective solving a murder features some of the highest-quality writing you can find in a video game and has a lot of reactive depth depending on the player’s choices. Many developers who worked on this game at ZA/UM were reportedly ousted from the studio after its release, too, so there will never be a game quite like Dicco Elysium from that group of individuals again. It’s a must-play game, which is why you should pick it up on Nintendo Switch as it’s discounted from $40 to $12.

Persona 5 Royal ($21)

It’s never not a good time to check out Persona 5. Another one of the best RPGs ever made is also available on Nintendo Switch. Persona 5 revitalized love for the Japanese-developed RPGs with its smooth UI and general presentation that still stands out in 2025. Persona 5 Royal is an expanded version of the original release, and is the only version of the game available on Nintendo Switch. $60 is a steep price for a game first released in 2017, though, so it’s worth buying Persona 5 Royal for just $21 during this sale.