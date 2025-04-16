The Witcher 4 Developers Warn Players About “Scam” Beta Test Invites

There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding The Witcher 4, and a lot of people are eager to see what the sequel has in store. Some fans have apparently received invitations to a beta test for the game, but there’s one big problem: an actual beta test has not been announced! It appears that scammers are trying to take advantage of the enthusiasm surrounding the title, and that has caught the attention of developer CD Projekt Red. In a post on X/Twitter, the company warned players to be wary of any emails or messages on social media platforms, pending an official announcement.

“We’ve been taking the necessary steps to take this fraudulent messaging down. That said, if you receive any invites to or stumble upon news of one, we kindly ask you to report the scam using the tools available to you in your email client or the social media platform you are using,” a post on the official The Witcher account reads.

ciri will be the main character in the witcher 4

It’s impossible to say how common these fake beta test invites might be, but fans of The Witcher should be sure to follow CD Projekt Red’s advice and report and delete any emails they receive about this beta test. The company did suggest that it could have a real beta test for the game at some point in the future, but “you will hear about it first, as always, via our official social media and websites.”

At this point, a beta test for The Witcher 4 is probably still pretty far away. The sequel was just announced at The Game Awards last December, and it looks like it won’t be released until 2027 or later. That would seem to suggest that development is still pretty early on the title. With no release window in sight right now, many recipients probably assumed this was too good to be true. Still, it’s a good thing that CD Projekt Red has gotten to work on debunking this, to ensure that no one’s sensitive personal information is stolen as a result.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is widely regarded as one of the best video games ever made. For that reason, it’s obvious why scammers would try to take advantage of the hype around the sequel. While there haven’t been reports about any other big games having similar scams attached, readers should keep all of this in mind in case they receive similar emails or social media messages about other high-interest games, like Grand Theft Auto VI, or Marvel’s Wolverine. If you’re not seeing information on the official channels for a developer, be sure to take anything you receive with a big grain of salt, before getting excited and offering up any personal information. It might sound obvious, but it can happen to anyone!

