Grand Theft Auto Online Update Brings Hefty New Vehicle, Hunting Pack Extension

There isn’t a whole lot happening in the world of Grand Theft Auto Online this week, though there is some good news for those of you that can’t get enough of the Hunting Pack (Remix) mode, as well as driving around in heavily armored vehicles.

In the latest update, Rockstar Games has introduced the HVY Menacer, a well-fortified truck with a turret that makes it easy to mow down the competition. You can get your hands on this over at the Warstock Cache & Carry now and take it for a spin, along with that sweet, sweet .50 cal minigun and those front facing guns.

On top of that, anyone who logs in and purchases the vehicle before September 3 will be able to earn two additional skins for the HVY Menacer, including a plaid-style Blue Tartan and the Orange Shade Camo.

Also, if you somehow missed out on the Hunting Pack (Remix) mode that was introduced last week, you’re in luck. Double GTA $ and RP have been extended for the mode between now and September 3, so you’ve still got time to jump back in and enjoy.

There are also a handful of discounts on some awesome sports cars and other goods this week, including the following:

Coil Cyclone- 30 percent off

Lampadati Michelli GT- 30 percent off

Cheval Taipan- 30 percent off

Pegassi Reaper- 30 percent off

Overflod Autarch- 30 percent off

Vehicle Armor Upgrades- 30 percent off

Engine Upgrades- 25 percent off

Turbo- 25 percent off

Liveries- 25 percent off (includes Aircraft, Vehicles and Motorcycles)

Resprays- 25 percent off (includes Aircraft, Vehicles and Motorcycles)

RM-10 Bombushka plane- 30 percent off (Buy It Now and Trade prices)

P-45 Nokota- 30 percent off (Buy It Now and Trade prices)

Facilities- 30 percent off

Mammoth Thruster- 30 percent off (Buy It Now and Trade prices)

There’s a good chance we’ll see a special activity roll around in time for Labor Day. But for the time being, you can customize your rides in a number of ways and give Hunting Pack (Remix) a try alongside your friends. Hop in and enjoy!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.