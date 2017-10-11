Grand Theft Auto Online Brings Sweet New Plane, Loads Of Discounts

Big things are in the works for Grand Theft Auto Online, as you can see from this detailed roadmap of what’s coming up. But this week still has plenty of content for players to dig into, starting today.

First up, there’s a new plane that’s been introduced called the Buckingham Pyro, a twin-boom, jet-engine packing number with dual machine guns and a number of other upgrades, which you can snag from the Hangar workshop. These include homing missiles, liveries, armor, engine and handling upgrades, amongst many others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On top of that, you’ll be able to earn Double GTA$ and RP in the new Stockpile mode, along with equal payouts in Motor Wars. So you can put those flight skills to good use.

If you prefer, you can also check out the Biker Business Production and Bunker Research and Manufacturing, as they’ll be running 25 percent faster than usual – but only through October 17th.

On top of that, you can score 25 percent off the Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 and Thomson Scrapyard Bunker, along with other Bunker Renovations.

Here are some more discounts you’ll want to score this week:

Ultralight – 25% off (both Buy it Now and Trade Price)

Rocket Voltic – 25% off (both Buy it Now and Trade Price)

Lampadati Tropos Rallye – 25% off

Armored Kuruma (both Buy it Now and Trade Price) – 25% off

Benny’s Upgrades – 25% off

But that’s not all. You’ll also have access to a new Premium Race and Time Trial over the course of the week. The Premium Race is the Raton event, locked to Super cars; and the Time Trial will have you testing your nerve in the Raton Canyon. Hop in and score some extra GTA$ and RP for landing in the top three finishing spots!

That’s it for this week’s update, but there’s a lot to go through if you’re a fan of the game. So dig in and have a good time!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.