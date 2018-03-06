Grand Theft Auto Online Update Goes Crazy With Stunt Events, New Bike

It’s going to be a busy week for Grand Theft Auto Online players, as Rockstar Games has officially kicked off Stunt Race Week within the game, meaning that you’ll be able to rack up double GTA$ and RP across the board for a number of events – and there are a few goods you’ll be able to pick up as well.

That’s right, all Stunt Races, including those verified by the publisher and user created ones, will qualify you for the double bonus between now and March 12, so you can stock up while driving like a lunatic.

In addition, those who automatically log into the game between now and the 12th will qualify for a cool-looking Taran livery to skin onto your Pegassi Oppressor. As you can see from above, it’s a pretty slick design – and intimidating for whenever you’re on the road.

A handful of discounts are also being offered in the game, running through March 12. You’ll be able to secure some nice deals on super cars, sports vehicles, and a handful of upgrades. We’ve broken down most of them below:

Super Cars, Sports Vehicles and More

Annie RE-7B (Super)- 35 percent off

Dewbauchee Vagner (Super)- 30 percent off

Emperor ETR1 (Super)- 30 percent off

Benefactor Streiter (Sports)- 25 percent off

Tropos Rallye (Sports)- 25 percent off

Vapid Trophy Truck (Off Road)- 25 percent off

Pegassi Torero (Sports Classic)- 25 percent off

Upgrades and Customization Options

Engine upgrades- 25 percent off

Transmission- 25 percent off

Brakes- 25 percent off

Exhausts (incl. JATO Thrust)- 25 percent off

Spoilers- 25 percent off

Turbo- 25 percent off

Liveries- 25 percent off

Again, these discounts are good through the 12th. You can also get 25 percnt off all Cunning Stunts Clothing at Sub Urban, as well as 25 percent off all Ammo (except MK II) at Ammu-Nation.

Finally, a new Premium Race and Time Trial event are available. In Premium Race, you can try out Zebra II, which is locked to the Rocket Voltic; and if you’re up for a good Time Trial, you can try out Power Station and see how well you do. Complete these and you’ll earn some GTA$ and RP for finishing in the top three.

The update should be live now, so be sure to check it out!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now, as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.