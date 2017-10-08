Grand Theft Auto Online Updates Planned Out, Transform Races And More Coming

Grand Theft Auto Online has gotten some pretty sweet content over the past few months, including the awesome Smuggler’s Run expansion that lets you fly the unfriendly skies. But that’s just the beginning of what Rockstar Games has planned for the game, as it’s just laid out some massive plans for the game this fall.

Up first is a new addition to the game’s Stunt Racing set-up, Transform Races, “which mixes land, sea and air vehicles for instant transitions over courses that span Los Santos’ streets, harbors, and skies,” according to the company. “These new and unique stunt tracks will allow for transitions that run the gamut of vehicle types – from Supers and Off-Roaders, to Boats, Jet Skis, Planes and Helicopters – and will even include skydiving portions.” That mode is set to launch later this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition, Race Creator will see a number of additions introduced over the course of the year, though a date wasn’t given for it just yet.

With the new racing format, Rockstar is also introducing two new Modes to choose from:

Condemend – one player remains the target kill until they kill an opponent to pass along their marked status

Dogfight – an aerial battle to the death

A date hasn’t been given on these modes yet, but they’re expected sometime over the next few weeks.

There will also be a number of new vehicles added to the game, including the Hunter attack helicopter, the Coil Cyclone supercar (which looks very much like a flying Batmobile – no, really, go see in the gallery!), the Vigilante and more. There will also be a number of inventory updates at Legendary Motorsport, as well as new properties to grab via Maze Bank Foreclosures.

Rockstar Games will provide more details on these activities and goodies as they become available in the weeks ahead, but if you’re an avid player of Grand Theft Auto Online, you’ve got a ton of stuff to look forward to. Four years running and the online world is still running strong!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now, as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.