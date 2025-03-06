YouTube Rolls Out New Plan for Ad-Free Gaming Videos

Whether you use YouTube for workout videos, lofi beats, or video game streams and podcasts, the frustration of ad interruptions is real. Not only are ads getting more frequent on the platform, but they also cut into videos at seemingly random points. There’s nothing quite like having an unskippable Liberty Mutual ad interrupt your favorite D&D actual play or the latest speedrun. The YouTube Premium subscription is one way to get around these problems, but it’s not cheap. However, getting rid of ads on your favorite gaming videos is about to be more affordable thanks to a new subscription option.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Until recently, YouTube had two options for ads. You could deal with them, or you could pay the $13.99 subscription for YouTube Premium. This option makes every video on YouTube ad-free, including music and music videos via YouTube Music. At this tier, you can also download videos to play in the background. However, $13.99 is fairly steep for a month subscription, and gamers’ wallets only stretch so far. With things like Netflix, Xbox Game Pass, and more, not everyone is willing to pay quite that high a premium to skip the ads. And now, those who just want to go ad-free on certain categories of video won’t have to.

Play video critical role is included in the gaming category under premium lite critical role is included in the gaming category under premium lite

YouTube announced that it will begin piloting the Premium Lite subscription tier for users in the US. This more cost-effective subscription model makes “most” videos on YouTube ad-free. It doesn’t include the other Premium perks of YouTube Music or downloads, but it also clocks in at roughly half the price. YouTune Premium Lite costs users $7.99 per month and removes ads on specific video categories – most notably, gaming.

How to Get Ad-Free Videos with YouTube Premium Lite

The Premium Lite program is a pilot program, meaning it won’t be available to everyone right away. The new YouTube subscription tier was previously tested in Thailand, Germany, and Australia. In those countries, the Premium Lite subscription tier will be available for all users in the coming weeks. As for users in the US, you’ll need to be invited to the pilot program to sign up for the new subscription model. YouTube hasn’t shared the exact details for who will be able to test out the new tier first, but it’s likely that selected users will be contacted directly via their registered email address.

The Premium Lite subscription will remove ads from videos in the Gaming category. This includes video-game themed lofi beats channels, gaming influencer streams and content, video game trailers, and gaming-related video podcasts, among others. If you’re a gamer who enjoys watching videos on YouTube, this new tier might be a more affordable way to enjoy them ad-free. Gaming content isn’t the only included category, either.

The comparison of YouTube subscription models

In addition to gaming, specific categories that will be ad-free under the new YouTube subscription include fashion, beauty, and news. There’s also an “and more” tagged on there, though it’s not clear what exactly will be included under that vague umbrella. As the YouTube Premium Lite pilot program rolls out in the US, selected accounts will likely receive communication from YouTube offering a chance to try out the new model.

Would you be interested in a more affordable YouTube subscription tier to enjoy gaming videos ad-free? Let us know in the comments below.