Grand Theft Auto V Nears Massive Sales Milestone

Just a few months ago, Rockstar Games‘ Grand Theft Auto V was making some big sales history, with an estimated 90 million copies sold. But little did anyone realize that it would continue to be a best-seller this year.

During today’s financial conference call for the fiscal year ending March 31 over at Take-Two, Chief Executive Officer Strauss Zelnick confirmed that the hit open-world game was selling stronger than it ever has. According to the latest sales numbers, Grand Theft Auto V has managed to move another five million copies since the last check-in. That means the sales mark now sits at 95 million copies sold as of March 31 2018. It shouldn’t be too much longer before the game reaches 100 million copies sold. It may actually reach this point sometime this summer if it hasn’t already.

The game has been out for a few years now but Rockstar did just launch a new premium edition with bonus in-game items and cash to spend. On top of that the supplementary Grand Theft Auto Online mode included with the game continues to thrive — especially with this week’s update, which has introduced a new Battle Royale mode for the first time in the series.

At this rate the game continuously shifts tons of copies in three month intervals — an unheard of feat considering it initially released between 2013 and 2015 for different platforms. That’s three years.

So what could be next for GTA? A few things, mainly with new additions to the world of Grand Theft Auto Online, which continues to see tremendous traffic; and there’s talk of a potential release for Nintendo Switch that could balloon sales even further with the potential of being able wherever you damn well please. That hasn’t been confirmed yet, but E3 isn’t too far off and we could hear something from Nintendo’s side very soon. It would undoubtedly be a big hit for the platform.

Kudos to Rockstar Games and Take-Two for reaching such a phenomenal sales feat. We’ll be sure to celebrate the 100 million copies sold occasion when it becomes official.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC; as well as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.