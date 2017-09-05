Grand Theft Auto V And Online Will Get An “Extended” Life From Take-Two

So you might have heard in the past how there are no plans to release single player content for Grand Theft Auto V. Well, that scenario might be changing, based on the sales of the games.

Nearly four years after its initial debut on the market, the game continues to be a top-ten seller for the folks at Take-Two and Rockstar Games, mainly based on the strength of the single player content and the ongoing additions to Grand Theft Auto Online, which continue to pile on over a weekly basis.

With that, CEO Strauss Zelnick noted during a recent sales call that "Grand Theft Auto Online delivered its best quarter ever" and "was once again the single largest contributor to recurrent consumer spending." He also noted that June and July were the "two biggest months ever for Grand Theft Auto Online monthly active users."

So what does that mean? The company will continue to "support the game going forward" and find it "necessary to extend the life of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online."

Online shouldn't be a surprise, since the game has been getting consistent support with new events, vehicles and other additions to keep players happy. But this is the first time that we've heard that the company is considering adding something new to the core Grand Theft Auto V experience, which means that add-on single player content may not be a fabrication after all.

Rockstar Games didn't confirm what these additions would be, but the fact that Rockstar Games has pledged its "support" for both the main game and Online is good news for fans. And, to be honest, add-on DLC would make a killing while we wait for more news on what's happening with Grand Theft Auto 6, if it is in the works.

But, still, it's great to see GTA V doing so well after all this time, and it sounds like Rockstar Games isn't stopping the party anytime soon. And that's good news for fans that can't get enough of it.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.