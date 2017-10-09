Grand Theft Auto V Glitch Foils World Record Attempt

A pesky glitch in Grand Theft Auto V led to an unfortunate end for one streamer who was attempting to break a world record.

The streamer in question, DarkViperAU, boasts several of the record times for different Grand Theft Auto V missions and challenges. This time, the record-holder took on the Big Score, the last heist task in the game. During this mission, players are tasked with loading a car up into a tractor trailer, but a glitch that occasionally rears its ugly head completely prevents that action from taking place.

As can be expected, having a world record attempt thwarted by an in-game bug that’s out of your control can lead to some frustration. DarkViperAU certainly experienced that when his shot at the world record was thrown off as seen in his explicit response to the incident in the Twitch clip below. The glitch-fueled disaster starts around the 30-second mark, but you can see the streamer’s reaction to the unfortunate happening afterwards.

DarkViperAU was attempting to complete the entire mission by less than 6:36:48, the current record that’s held by ToriksLV. The streamer’s gotten pretty close to the record in previous attempts and it certainly looked like he’d beat it this time, but the glitch had other plans. He returned in a Reddit thread to discuss the event and expressed how unfortunate it was, but even though it wasn’t official since it wasn’t completed, he said it was still a fantastic run.

“The helicopter shooting out my tire was unlucky,” he said. “The bug occurring that threw me into the air and over to the other side of the road was insane. The loss of my tire then prevented me from getting into the back of the truck was infuriating. It was all nothing compared to how sickening that softlock was. Even after the first fail I was still on pace to WR by 2 minutes. That run was easily the best Classic% run that has ever existed and I don’t think it will be topped by anyone for a long time.”

The streamer and others will likely continue to break the record, but the glitch will now probably remain in the back of their minds each time they see the end in sight.

