Today during its latest earnings call, Take-Two Interactive revealed that Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 110 million copies to date, which is up 10 million copies from November 2018. In other words, in another six months, the game, which is six years old, shipped another 10 million copies across PS4, Xbox One, PC, and last-gen consoles. That’s insane, but to be expected. The latest installment is the second best-selling game of all-time, behind only Minecraft, which is still comfortably ahead of it at roughly 155 million. However, at this rate, there’s a chance it will catch Minecraft, especially if it’s ported to the PS5 and next Xbox or even the Nintendo Switch.

Of course, the main reason Grand Theft Auto V continues to sell big numbers each year is GTA Online, it’s online portion, which still boasts a very large and robust community. The continued success does put Take-Two and Rockstar in a pickle though: when does it reset with Grand Theft Auto 6? I’m not sure, but with all the money the game is making, I’m sure it’s not in a rush to crank out a new installment.

Grand Theft Auto V is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. If you’re after coverage pertaining to just GTA Online, then this is your link.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, head over to to Twitter and let me know over there @Tyler_Fischer_. Do you think Grand Theft Auto V will ever pass Minecraft?

