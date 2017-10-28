Grandma With Alzheimers Who Loves To Game Is Melting the Hearts Of The Gaming Community

Sometimes the gaming community is an amazing place where many different types of people come together to do some major good in the world. Whether it’s large scale efforts like charity streams or events, or on a much smaller note with modifying equipment to be more accessible for all types of gamers; it’s heart warming to see people coming together to do some good. When one gamer took to the Internet to ask for solid recommendations for his grandmother that loves to game and was recently diagnosed with Alzheimers, the overwhelmingly positive responses were immediate.

Said gamer took to the Reddit forms to ask:

“Grandma has alzheimers and enjoys playing computer games. The doctor says it’s great mental stimulation and encourages it. What are some good, simple browser games?”

Immediately the question took off with amazing support from gamers all over. Instead of trolls, helpful community members offered their suggestions, advice, and sometimes a simple offer of support. A few of the games suggested include:

eUnblocked

Pixelo

Kingdom Rush

SIMS

Stardew Valley

Minecraft

And plenty more. Some offered their own words of encouragement to the original poster like PosionedReality:

“Honestly, my opinion is something like SIMS. My grandmother had Alzheimer’s and caring for her “baby doll” brought her comfort and purpose. She had a large raggity Ann doll she’d feed and talk to. I bet if you found something that appealed to both computer games and that maternal instinct, it would do wonders man.

If you need any advice, I took care of my grandmother for 7 years with this god forsaken disease. You ever need to talk, need advice, hit me up.”

Other Redditors were quick to notice the post’s good vibes, some even jokingly calling it the “Karma Farm” from all of the positive feedbacks and free falling upvotes. In an online world where many only see the trolling and the backlash, it’s nice to see a little good in the community and to witness gamers looking to help other gamers.