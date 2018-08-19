Graveyard Keeper Could Be Coming To Nintendo Switch

This past week, Tinybuild released Graveyard Keeper, an interesting title that mixes the tactics of a game like Stardew Valley with the morbid theme of, well, a graveyard. So far, it’s gained a pretty good fan following, though some Nintendo Switch owners have been wondering why they were left out in the cold regarding a release.

But that could soon change. As you probably know, Tinybuild is a strong supporter of Nintendo’s system, with releases of Hello Neighbor, Guts & Glory and Clustertruck winning over fans. And soon, Graveyard Keeper could be digging up trouble.

We saw proof of this with a new listing on the PEGI rating page, indicating that the developers behind the game, Lazy Bear Games, are hard at work on a Switch port. Tinybuild hasn’t made it official yet, but an announcement could come any day now, especially considering the game’s growing popularity.

It would certainly be in good company. Along with Tinybuild’s released games, keep in mind that the Switch is also home to other indie darlings, like Stardew Valley and the forthcoming Undertale, which is set to debut next month. So Graveyard would have no trouble finding a following on the system, despite its, ahem, grave setting.

Here’s the official synopsis for the game:

Graveyard Keeper is the most inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim of all time. Build and manage your own graveyard, and expand into other ventures, while finding shortcuts to cut costs. Use all the resources you can find. After all, this is a game about the spirit of capitalism, and doing whatever it takes to build a thriving business. And it’s also a love story.

And some features!

Face ethical dilemmas. Do you really want to spend money on that proper burger meat for the witch-burning festival, when you have so many resources lying around?

Gather valuable materials and craft new items. Expand your Graveyard into a thriving business. Help yourself — gather the valuable resources scattered across the surrounding areas, and explore what this land has to offer.

Quests and corpses. These dead bodies don’t need all those organs, do they? Why not grind them up and sell them to the local butcher? Or you can go on proper quests, you roleplayer.

Explore mysterious dungeons. No medieval game would be complete without those! Take a trip into the unknown, and find discover new alchemy ingredients — which may or may not poison a whole bunch of nearby villagers.

If you’re a fan of crafting, picking up items and taking on a number of morbid journeys, Graveyard Keeper is the game for you. You can check it out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. And we’ll let you know when it becomes available for Switch.

In the meantime, watch the trailer above and get ready for some scary vibes. Halloween is coming, after all.

