Gravity Rush 2 Players Fight to Keep Servers Alive

Gravity Rush 2’s servers are scheduled to be shut down this week on July 18, but a vocal portion of the game’s playerbase is doing its best to make sure that doesn’t happen.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because it’s not the first time that it’s happened. Towards the end of 2017, it was announced that the game’s servers would be closing in January to render online functionality unusable. The announcement spawned a Twitter campaign that centered around #DontForgetGravityRush, the often-used hashtag that players used to bring attention to the campaign.

Whether entirely because of the vocal fans or because of a mixture of that and some internal discussions, the campaign appeared to work, at least for a while. A week before the servers were scheduled to be shut down on January 18, Sony pushed back the date to give the game several more months.

The new date was set for a shutdown to occur on July 18, so that means it’s time for the campaign to come back once again for another hurrah in an attempt to keep the game alive even longer. Head over to Twitter and you’ll see more of the same comments that were around at the beginning of the year with the same hashtag being used to bring attention to the looming shutdown of the Gravity Rush 2 servers. Gravity Rush Central is an account that you’ll see using the hashtag quite often, a fan site dedicated to the game that’s pushed the campaign since its beginning.

.@SonyJapanStudio @JapanStudio_JP @yosp @ShawnLayden Closing down the online servers of Gravity Rush 2 not only gets rid of a really fun element of the game, but many in-game items will be harder to get. Both games are special to a ton of people, so please, #DontForgetGravityRush pic.twitter.com/DZxvZjTGxK — SEGANintendoUbisoft (@SegaUbi) July 15, 2018

GR2 is so great, the online features are one of the funnest things about the game and are personally my fav bit. I’ve been clearing every treasure hunt available each time I log on, sharing photos, and completing challenges rather than advancing the story. #DontForgetGravityRush — pumpummasher (@grizzlykuma) July 15, 2018

@SonyJapanStudio @JapanStudio_JP @ShawnLayden @yosp Please #DontForgetGravityRush Please don’t shut down the online features. IP’s like this series are few and far between, this series has so much charm in it. It’s a series filled and made with the pure love of videogames in mind pic.twitter.com/iQtZPDhzpP — Sex Gravy (@S3xGravy) July 12, 2018

I often see people post about why Sony should keep Gravity Rush 2’s servers online when there are like 10 people still using it. Based on the information we have from the game, there are thousands of unique users connecting to the servers each day. #DontForgetGravityRush — Gravity Rush Central (@GravRushCentral) July 6, 2018

Whether players just got lucky for a few months of if it’ll pay off once again remains to be seen, but there’s not much time left before the servers are supposed to be shut down. July 18 is the date when they’ll come to a close, if that’s what Sony chooses to do, so it’ll be this week when we see whether Sony agrees with the players once again or decides to move on.