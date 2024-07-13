GreedFall 2 Gets an Early Access Release Date

GreedFall 2: The Dying World is still at least several months out from its full release slated for some time in 2025, but now that we’re in the back half of 2024 the developers creating the game are ready to push forward into the next major stage of development – Early Access. The developers, Spiders, have unveiled a new video to not only showcase an additional look at the upcoming game, but also confirm the Steam Early Access launch date for September 24th, meaning the wait to experience the continuation of the RPG series is only a little over two months away now.

Last month Spiders released Community Update #1 for GreedFall 2 on the game’s official Steam page to outline what early access will look like for the upcoming RPG, with the majority of the post focused on the changes to the game’s combat system, which has thus far been met with some trepidation from fans. Regarding these changes, Spiders states they are “well aware that we will need your feedback if we are to make this new combat gameplay the most satisfying experience possible and not a blocking factor to your enjoyment of the game.”

“We want the game experience to be pleasant, fun and accessible for everyone – be it for the seasoned tactical RPG players, newcomers to the genre, or those who simply wish to enjoy other aspects of the game that are more important to them, such as exploring the world, following the story, etc.,” the post continues, communicating that Spiders goals in carrying out early access would be to ensure they’re listening to GreedFall 2’s players.

The early access post also notes some additional features that won’t be implemented immediately upon launch, including difficulty sliders, choice of character outline colors, visual cues, and numerous other QoL (Quality of Life) options. Spiders notes that “Overall, the early access will be a way for us to add, improve and balance all the game content, and we are excited to be able to do it all with you, so that you can discover everything that the universe of GreedFall has to offer.”

In the Steam Early Access release announcement Spiders notes that additional information on GreedFall 2 can be expected soon, with a new gameplay video due to be unveiled sometime in August and a Community Livestream to be hosted in September before the early access launch, where Spiders promises to reveal exciting new information and an updated Road Map.