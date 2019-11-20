Green Day to Perform at The Game Awards

Anyone who tunes into The Game Awards on December 12th already knew they’d be seeing awards distributed to the best nominees of the year along with reveals pertaining to new and existing games, but it looks like they’ll also be treated to a live musical performance. Geoff Keighley, the producer and creator of The Game Awards, announced this week that Green Day would be making an appearance during the show to give everyone watching the event “a special videogame-inspired performance and announcement.”

The announcement about Green Day’s appearance at The Game Awards was shared on Twitter in the same way other recent announcements for the awards show were made public. A brief video showing Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool, and Mike Dirnt was shared to preview the show, that video seen below.

So excited for this one! @greenday will rock #TheGameAwards stage on 12/12. Been working for a few months with the band on a special videogame-inspired performance and announcement. pic.twitter.com/uS3SNt6bkW — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 20, 2019

What’s interesting about the performance is that it’ll appropriately have some sort of video game flair to it, though what that is hasn’t been confirmed yet. Whatever it might be, it’s been in the works for a few months now, according to Keighley. Another noteworthy part of the tease indicated that there’d be an announcement joining this performance, so it’ll be interesting to see what that might be.

Since they’ll be there for a show and an announcement anyway, perhaps we’ll see Green Day pass out one of the show’s many awards as well. The Game Awards announced its full list of awards categories and the nominees up for each award on Tuesday to show voters who and what they had to choose from in each category. Another category not seen in the initial announcement was revealed on Wednesday when Twitter asked its many users to vote on what they think the best gaming tweet of the year was, and votes for that award are now open as well.

The Game Awards will go live on December 12th with all the awards announcements, game reveals, and Green Day’s performance happening on that day.