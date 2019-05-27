GRID Reboot Announced For PS4, PC, and Xbox One

This week publisher Deep Silver and developer Codemasters announced GRID for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, a reboot of Codemaster’s arcade-ish racing sim series. The game is poised to release on September 13, unless you cop the Ultimate Edition, which grants you access to the game on September 10. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, however, there is a new fast-paced trailer that accompanied the announcement. You can check it out above.

“Capturing intense moment-to-moment racing action, GRID returns with an all-new experience where every race is the chance to choose your own path, create your own story and define your legacy in the motorsport world,” reads an official pitch for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From the creators of the hugely successful DiRT and F1 series, Codemasters invites you to take your place in the GRID World Series and compete in intense wheel-to-wheel racing with the most iconic and desirable race cars — current and classic, from GT through Touring and Muscle to Stock and Super Modifieds — and in some of the world’s most iconic locations.”

According to Codemasters, the game will launch with over 70 cars, which include: Touring, Stock, Tuner, GT, Group 7 Specials, and Formula J o Prototype. Meanwhile, there will be 12 racing locations, including: Havana, Shanghai, Brands Hatch, Indianapolis, and more. Further, each track will come with multiple routes and have varied time of day and weather conditions.

The game also comes with a career mode, a challenge mode, six racing types, player progression, and of course online racing.

“GRID captures every moment of the race, from the adrenaline rush of lights-out to the elation at the chequered flag — and in-between, it’s all action too,” adds an official pitch. “Incidents come one right after the other –tight overtakes, bumper-to bumper scrapes and competitive collisions — all heightened by rivalries, team-mates and a nemesis driver who will all either try to help or hinder your progress as you achieve your goal of becoming the GRID World Series champion.”

For more gameplay details and information about what comes with the game’s Ultimate Edition, check out the game’s official website.