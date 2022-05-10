Grounded Releases Big Free Update

✖

Xbox has revealed that a free update has been released for Grounded, titled The Bugs Strike Back. As its name implies, the new update is mostly centered on different ways the game's bugs will go on the offensive against players. Developer Obsidian Entertainment has added new Faction Reactivity, which means bugs will start to come after the player's base if they kill enough of one specific bug-type. Players that want to evoke a reaction from a bug-type can use the Waft Emitter by tossing specific bug parts inside. However, putting in too many will result in a lot more bugs attacking!

The Waft Emitter might not make a whole lot of sense, but for players that want to challenge hordes of enemies, it could add an extra wrinkle to the game. Today's update will also see the addition of MIX.Rs throughout the yard. Turning on the MIX.R will allow players to create Raw Science, which is used as an in-game currency. Unfortunately, the MIX.Rs attract a lot of unwanted attention from bugs, who will do their best to destroy the machine. If players want to obtain that Raw Science, they'll have to defend the MIX.R until the currency can be produced.

Naturally, with bugs causing bigger problems, players will need to take steps to build themselves a stronger defense. New turret options have been added, including the Pollen Turret and the Pebble Turret. Explosive Burr Traps can also be placed and set off when needed. Grounded will now allow players to upgrade their armor, as well. Last but not least, the game has also added several quality-of-life improvements. All in all, this is looking like a substantial update, and it should make Grounded an even more enjoyable experience for players!

Grounded is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

