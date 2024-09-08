Gran Turismo 7 Getting New Free Version Later This Year

PlayStation has announced that it will be releasing a new free version of Gran Turismo 7 later in 2024. Since its launch back in 2022, developer Polyphony Digital has continued to support GT7 in new ways. Not only has it added additional cars and other content to the racing title, but it also made it compatible with PlayStation VR2 headsets. Now, this ongoing support is set to result in a new iteration of Gran Turismo 7 arriving in just a few short months.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, a new trial iteration of Gran Turismo 7 dubbed My First GT was announced. As part of PlayStation's 30th anniversary celebration, My First GT will come to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and is meant to serve as a new way for players to get into the Gran Turismo series. Further details on what My First GT will fully feature hasn't yet been provided, but it is known to be launching this holiday season.

"This holiday, look forward to a free trial version designed to attract diverse players of all skill levels to the globally acclaimed Gran Turismo 7," PlayStation said of this new edition of the game. "This upcoming release will include some of the favorite cars, tracks, and race events that evoke the nostalgia and excitement of the very first GT experience. Look out for more details on My First GT, available to all PS5 and PS4 players this holiday."

Compared to many other first-party games from PlayStation, Gran Turismo 7 is a pretty evergreen title for the publisher. As a result, My First GT makes a lot of sense as it opens the door for different audiences to give the racing franchise a shot. And since My First GT is also meant to celebrate 30 years of PlayStation, its inclusion as part of this anniversary is logical since the Gran Turismo franchise is one of the oldest in Sony's catalog.

