GTA 4 Mod Gives Game Incredible Next-Gen Graphics

Even though Grand Theft Auto V has been all the rage for nearly a decade at this point, many fans still have a soft spot for the entry that preceded it in GTA IV. Fortunately for that fanbase, the fourth installment in the long-running series might soon be getting a major graphical overhaul that could make it far easier to return to in the future.

In a new project called RevIVe by BisonSales, a new group of modders is essentially looking to remaster Grand Theft Auto IV with modern visuals. So far, what has shown off looks pretty incredible. This feat utilizes the iCEnhancer 4 beta mod to completely recreate the graphical fidelity of GTA IV. This includes overhauls to the game’s textures, lighting, and even its overall performance.

For now, iCEnhancer and RevIVe have only released an initial video showing off this graphics mod in action (which you can watch above), but what has been highlighted looks excellent. While there is still quite a bit of work to be done on the project, the textures that can be seen in this new iteration of Liberty City match up with what we’ve come to expect from next-gen titles.

At the moment, this RevIVe project is still early on in its development and might take a bit more time to release. The creators have said that this is just something that they work on in their spare time for the moment, but they are looking to raise more funds via Patreon so that they can dedicate more time to its creation.

The other only major downside with this mod is that it will obviously only be available to those on PC once it arrives. While PlayStation and Xbox games have been dabbling with mods more over the years, GTA IV is far too old to allow for this. If you want to play the game on a console, you can do so by digging out your PS3 or by playing on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility.

All in all, if this RevIVe mod ends up seeing the light of day, it's going to be a truly impressive feat and will surely make GTA IV that much more enticing to revisit. If there are any further developments with the creation of this mod in the future, we'll let you know at our dedicated GTA coverage page.

So how do you feel about this sleek new look for GTA IV? Is it enough to make you potentially want to play through the game all over again? Give me your thoughts down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to talk more.

[H/T Gaming Bible]