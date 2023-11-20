GTA 5 Leak Reveals Canceled Story DLC

While most players' eyes are firmly on the upcoming reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6, there's still news circulating about Rockstar's last game in the franchise. Recently, a new leak came out that appears to have a database file from Rockstar Games that includes information that may be related to Grand Theft Auto 5 story DLC. Of course, that DLC is well and truly scrapped at this point, but it does provide some insight into how content for GTA 5 was developed and evolved, as well as potentially giving fans a look at some of the other content the team might be working on.

As with every leak, you'll want to take this with a massive grain of salt. The leak was first reported by a Twitter user named @billysliamgta, who noted that the leaked file contained a reference to Bully 2. With that game being so often requested by Rcokstar's community, it's not surprising that leakers then started to rip the file to shreds, looking for more hints. @billysliamgta then found references to Trevor using a jetpack, which is where the GTA 5 story DLC rumors come in.

Cut #GTAV Story Mode DLC is further confirmed thanks to the PDB leak with a string relating to Trevor and a jet pack. The Doomsday Heist was definitely a rework of it.



Obviously, fans of GTA Online will note that the Doomsday Heist missions include jetpacks, so it's possible those Trevor files were just tests, but some, including @billysliamgta, think that Rockstar decided to cancel story DLC for whatever reason and instead release the jetpack content in the online version of GTA. Later, another user who goes by @GlowDevs found references to 'CNC,' which many believe to be a reference to the planned Cops 'n' Crooks mode.

This mode was never officially announced, but Bloomberg's Jason Schreier did claim that it was real before being scrapped in 2020. That content was seemingly going to a multiplayer mode, but knowing that Schreier and others confirmed it was real, adds to this leak's credibility and makes the story DLC idea seem much more plausible. Either way, Rockstar Games currently has bigger fish to fry in its Grand Theft Auto franchise, though we may start to see single-player DLC make a comeback in GTA 6.

When is the Release Date for Grand Theft Auto 6?

Grand Theft Auto 6 hasn't been officially revealed yet. That's coming in early December. Rockstar hasn't given fans an official date, though many are speculating that it'll drop during The Game Awards 2023. Those are scheduled for December 7, but if any video game can skip The Game Awards and host its own event, GTA 6 is definitely capable.

Of course, since we don't even have a proper announcement, it's tough to predict when GTA 6 will hit store shelves. However, there have been reports that Rockstar is targeting a 2025 release date. That seems likely, especially considering GTA 5 took about two years from debut trailer to launch. It's been a long time since Rockstar shipped a GTA game, but it's probably safe to assume the team will hold to a similar schedule to ensure the game is polished and well-marketed.