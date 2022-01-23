Here’s Grand Theft Auto 5 Being Played With a Game Boy

What would it look like if Grand Theft Auto V were played with a Nintendo Game Boy? Not… super great, it turns out, but it remains mighty impressive at all that There Oughta Be’s Sebastian Staacks managed to make it happen at all. It’s worth noting here that, as wild as the video embedded above is, there are some major caveats to it that do not diminish the accomplishment.

The short version — and there is a very long version shared by Staacks — is that while Grand Theft Auto V is being played with the Game Boy, as well as other surprising video games, it is not actually running on the hardware. Staacks made use of his previously revealed Wi-Fi Game Boy cartridge to, essentially, stream the video game to the Game Boy in order to use both its screen and buttons to then “play” it. As the video notes, the game is basically going from a PlayStation console to a Linux laptop that then does the heavy lifting to send that information to the Wi-Fi cartridge.

“I can display anything and I can control anything that can be displayed on and controlled by my PC,” writes Staacks in the length blog post explaining everything. “Of course, the interface and image are almost unusable this way, so some dedicated implementations might still be interesting. And also, I did not touch audio here, which unfortunately was a big oversight by me when designing this cartridge.”

