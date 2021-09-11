GTA 5 Delay Has Good News for PlayStation Plus Subscribers

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online won’t be launching this year as Rockstar Games originally intended, a delay which was confirmed during the recent PlayStation Showcase event. Though the new release date is several months out from the former one with the ongoing Grand Theft Auto experience now scheduled to release on March 2022, there is a silver lining for those who are playing on PlayStation consoles and are subscribed to PlayStation Plus. If you meet those requirements, you’ll be getting some in-game cash for an extended amount of time.

This goes back to when Rockstar Games announced last year that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be getting some free stuff including the PlayStation 5 version of GTA Online and in-game money every month until that game launches. With the new console versions of GTA V and GTA Online previously scheduled to release in November, that meant that the months of free money were coming to an end. Because the release date has been delayed, however, the monthly allowances to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players have been extended.

GTAV and GTA Online will now arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S March 2022.



Featuring technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more: https://t.co/ZO7N0i8S0w pic.twitter.com/gIrXn6fFQX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 9, 2021

“And, to help get ready for launch, new and existing PlayStation Plus members can still take advantage of additional bonuses including GTA$1,000,000 every month for the PlayStation 4 version of GTA Online until the game launches on PlayStation 5 in March 2022,” Rockstar Games said within its post that confirmed the news of the delays. “Claim your GTA$1,000,000 each month on PlayStation Store.”

Neither Xbox nor PC players receive any such benefit in GTA Online, so this one’s only for PlayStation users. Those who have a PlayStation 5 by March 2022 will also be able to claim that console’s version of GTA Online for free for three months after it releases with no GTA V required to do so.

If you are planning on getting that GTA$ for the extra few months before GTA Online releases on the newer consoles, you’ll have to make sure you’re taking the steps required to redeem the money. That’s because Rockstar started out by automatically distributing the money into players’ accounts, but it eventually changed the rollout to make it so that player shad to actively go into the PlayStation Plus store and claim their reward each month. If you don’t do so, you’ll miss out on the previous month’s reward and will end up GTA$1,000,000 poorer.