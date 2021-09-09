GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date Delayed, First Next-Gen Trailer Revealed

Today, Rockstar Games finally revealed the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Grand Theft Auto V. The reveal comes more than a year after the intial announcement that GTA 5 was coming to its third console generation in an “expanded and enhanced form.” While we’ve known the release date for the pair of ports for months, this is our first time actually seeing what type of upgrades Rockstar is making to the eight-year-old title. And to couple this great reveal, Rockstar Games threw in some bad news: the ports have been delayed to March 2022.

As you would expect, GTA 5 on PS5 — as well as Xbox Series X — will come with a slew of technical improvements, visual upgrades, and performance enhancements that will help hide the fact the game was originally made for Xbox 360 and PS3. The next-gen versions won’t just be enhanced though. They will also be “expanded,” which the aforementioned trailer previews.

As for GTA 6, there’s still no word of the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, and there likely won’t be until after the launch of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. And even after GTA 5 hits next-gen consoles, it could be a while before we hear about GTA 6 depending on what reports you believe. Some reports claim the game is well over halfway complete, but other reports suggested just last year that the game was still in the early stages of development.

That said, while GTA 6 may still be years away, GTA 5 will be out within the first year of the PS5 and Xbox Series X’s respective releases. So, fans will have something to enjoy as they wait for the follow-up to the second best-selling game of all time.

GTA 5 is available via the PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, and come next year, it will also be available via the Xbox Series X and PS5.

“When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other,” reads an official pitch of the game’s campaign.

