GTA Online Rumor Warns of Final Update

GTA Online and GTA 5 print money for Rockstar Games, but the next chapter in Grand Theft Auto is coming. GTA 6 is in development, and according to most rumors, it’s 2023 or 2024 bound. Of course, the transition from GTA 5 to GTA 6 is an easy one for Rockstar Games, but transitioning GTA Online from what it is right now to what it will be alongside GTA 6 is a trickier task. At some point, Rockstar Games is going to have to just rip the bandaid off and move on, and according to a new rumor from Matheusvictorbr, GTA Online is getting its final meaty update this summer before GTA 6’s marketing campaign begins later this year. Word that GTA 6 will be revealed this year isn’t a new claim, as it’s now been claimed by a few different reliable sources. However, many assumed GTA Online would get a few more major updates until GTA 6’s release, so this new tidbit about support coming to an end long before this happens is new information.

The rumor itself is enough to divide fans. In one camp are Grand Theft Auto fans who have moved on from GTA 5 and GTA Online and have been eagerly awaiting GTA 6. For these fans, this rumor is good news. However, for the many still playing GTA Online, this rumor is obviously far from good news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s also dividing fans is the source. Matheusvictorbr has been off the mark in the past, but the Brazilian leaker has also been on the mark in the past, and as a result, some within the Grand Theft Auto community take the leaker’s scoops at face value. However, recently, a prominent Rockstar Games insider, Yan2295, cast doubt on the claims Matheusvictorbr makes and suggested they aren’t worth paying attention to.

For what it’s worth, we’ve heard through the grapevine that GTA 6 is scheduled to be revealed this year, though there’s some uncertainty if this deadline will be met. What we haven’t heard is GTA Online support drastically slowing down once the GTA 6 marketing campaign begins. This doesn’t mean it’s not true, but it’s not something we’ve heard.

If Matheusvictorbr is to be believed, Rockstar Games is at least prepared to send GTA Online off with a bang. According to the leaker, GTA Online is getting a Liberty City map expansion this summer. It would make sense for this to be the final large GTA Online update before GTA 6, but just because it makes sense doesn’t mean it’s true.