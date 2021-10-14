GTA 5 Online Update Secretly Makes Very Odd Change to the Game

Rockstar Games released a background update for GTA Online this week, with background meaning it didn’t require players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X to download anything. It’s also not wholly clear what the update does. That said, through looking at the new game files and trial and error, the GTA Online community is quickly deciphering the update, which includes a very odd change that is surely the product of a glitch.

The update, which was pushed by Rockstar Games yesterday, and as relayed by the Tez2, contains “an odd change where a specific event was replaced with ‘Teleport to Apartment/Garage’ event.” As Tez2 points out, this has led to whole lobbies teleporting to apartment and garage entrances.

As noted, this is surely a glitch, but for now, this is just an assumption. While it’s unclear what this could be other than a glitch, Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed this nor has it had anything to say about the update at all, which may very well end up being reverted.

https://twitter.com/TezFunz2/status/1448649097838166028

As always, we will keep you in the loop as the situation develops. In the meantime, if you encounter this glitch know you aren’t alone and that’s due to the new background update.

GTA Online is available via the PS3, PS4, PC, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. It’s also playable on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility, with proper native ports scheduled to release next year.

