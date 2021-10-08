GTA 6 Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over New Grand Theft Auto Announcement

Over on Twitter, Grand Theft Auto fans are starting to lose their minds. It seems every few weeks, without fail, “GTA 6” is trending on Twitter and it’s never because of actual GTA 6 news. Today, GTA 6 has been trending all day, and once again it’s not because of anything involving GTA 6. Rather, it’s because of the announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and mobile devices.

As you would expect, many Grand Theft Auto fans were delighted with the announcement and the prospect of jumping back into GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. Not every Grand Theft Auto fan though. Many slammed the announcement for it not being GTA 6, causing GTA 6 to trend. Then Grand Theft Auto fans out of the loop clicked on the trend, only to find it had nothing to do with GTA 6 news. Tweeting about this disappointment, the trend quickly grew and the cycle has been repeating itself the whole day, which is how we get the tweets below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GTA 6 trending again and yet no GTA 6 is dropping pic.twitter.com/J3om4iK7Ep — 💜 (@thefutxre) October 8, 2021

https://twitter.com/iJkiddrox/status/1446495455785984017

Me waiting Me still waiting

for GTA 6 for GTA 6

7 years ago in 2021 pic.twitter.com/z3FalZOjex — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) October 8, 2021

Again, if any of this sounds familiar, it’s because it happens all the time. That said, it seems like some fans are genuinely starting to lose their mind over the game’s absence. Unfortunately for these fans, we probably won’t hear about the game, in an official capacity, for at least another 12-24 more months.

Demand for GTA 6 is so high that Rockstar Games recently muted mention of it on its YouTube channel. At this point, it’s hard to imagine the game living up to the hype. It’s arguably the most hyped game of all time, and it hasn’t even been revealed yet. However, if Red Dead Redemption 2 is any indication, Rockstar Games will deliver on the hype and then some.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. When do you think Rockstar Games will reveal GTA 6 and will it live up to the hype?