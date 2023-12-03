GTA Online Brings Back GTA 4 Character in New Update

GTA Online is bringing back a character from Grand Theft Auto IV in an upcoming update. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has a pretty colorful cast of characters. Going back to the PS2-era, Rockstar Games brought in some of the biggest celebrities out there to voice its characters with Ray Liotta playing Tommy in Vice City, Samuel L. Jackson playing Officer Tenpenny in San Andreas, Burt Reynolds as Avery Carrington in Vice City, and the list goes on. Eventually, Rockstar Games moved to casting more unknown actors for the Grand Theft Auto series, resulting in people being able to view them more as just the characters and not see famous movie stars in them.

Grand Theft Auto 4 featured a ton of really eccentric characters, some of which returned in smaller roles in Grand Theft Auto V. Brucie, Johnny, Packie, and others all made their way over to San Andreas for the next game and we've even seen people like Gay Tony pop up in GTA Online. As fans eagerly await the next Grand Theft Auto game, Rockstar is continuing to update GTA Online. The developer recently began teasing its next big update for December and confirmed a bunch of quality of life changes to the game including the addition of animals. On top of that, Rockstar confirmed via a press release that we'll see the return of Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony character Yusuf Amir. We have no idea what role he will play, but he had some of the most absurd missions in that aforementioned game and was wildly wealthy. It would not be surprised if he has some more elaborate schemes for you in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games has been doing big new content updates for GTA Online every 6 months or so for the last couple of years. It's possible we may be approaching the end of GTA Online as Rockstar Games is gearing up to start marketing Grand Theft Auto 6. We have no idea what the developer plans to do for the next game's online mode, but it would not be surprising if we start over completely from scratch.