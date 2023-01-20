GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account

A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.

Using Twitter, Tez2 relayed word that PC players are once again being targeted by hackers. Calling the new exploits "extreme," Tez2 warns that cheaters now can remotely add, remove, and/or modify your stats and corrupt your account to the point of deletion. To this end, they suggest playing with a firewall rule installed or not playing the game at all.

"New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete," reads the tweet from Tez2. "Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!"

#GTAOnline PC High Alert⚠️



New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.



Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!🚨



Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. pic.twitter.com/tyh4tCInML — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) January 20, 2023

How this has been allowed to happen, we don't know, but as you may know, this isn't the first security issue that has plagued the game, which is riddled with hackers and cheaters no matter how many ban waves Rockstar Games issues. And as you may know, during the holiday season, and for a few weeks after, these issues always worsen, presumably because fewer developers are working on the game due to breaks.

It's unclear how prevalent this problem is, which means it's unclear what the likelihood is of you running into it. That said, it's a big enough problem that many are sounding the alarm about it, including the Tez2. So far, Rockstar Games has not even acknowledged the problem, let alone addressed it. It's possible a solution is already being worked on, but if this is the case, it has not been communicated in any capacity.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. This includes any update from Rockstar Games or any follow-up from Tez2. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Have you experienced this hack playing GTA 5 on PC?