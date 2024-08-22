GTA Online Players Unhappy After Rockstar Games Removes Content in New Update

GTA Online players have been left confused, and in some cases unhappy, after Rockstar Games removed some content from the game with the latest update. While Grand Theft Auto fans count the days down until GTA 6 releases in 2025, Rockstar Games continues to support GTA Online with new content and updates, though both are starting to slow down as the transition from GTA 5 to GTA 6 draws closer. Most of the time, these updates are adding improvements and content to the game, but the latest has done the opposite.

When GTA Online players boot up the game — whether on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S — they won’t be thwarted with a new update to download because the update in question is a background update. In other words, it requires no download. Changes have been made to the game though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Continuing to rotate content, the following has been vaulted: Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode, Unknown Unknowns & Known Unknowns Races, Cayo Perico Series, Diamond Adversary Series, Missile Base Series, Bunker Series, Issi Classic Races, Race Series, and Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode.

Of course, rotating content is not new to GTA Online, but players have been left puzzled and annoyed about what content Rockstar Games has removed. In particular, many players are surprised to see Unknown Unknowns & Known Unknowns Races go as it was just added a few months ago.

“They really made a unique and fun game mode and decided instead of expanding it to just take it out again,” writes one X user of the news. “Unknown Unknowns?! That got added like a couple of months ago, no way,” writes another user.

Per usual, Rockstar Games has not provided any explanation as to why this content, in particular, has been blinked out of existence or if it will ever return in the future. A perk of rotating content is this is always a possibility, but there’s plenty of vaulted content that could come back first.

