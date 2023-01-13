GTA Online Update Adds Traveling Gun Van, Powerful New Weapon, and Much More
The new GTA Online update adds a gun van that will travel around San Andreas. GTA Online is currently entering its 10th year on the market after launching with Grand Theft Auto V in the fall of 2013. It was a huge deal at the time and it has only grown to be bigger as time has gone on. The game has survived multiple console generations and even become fully standalone on certain platforms. It shows literally no signs of slowing down, especially as Rockstar continues to add new features and systems into the game that give you more reasons to keep coming back to it.
The latest example of this is The Gun Van in GTA Online's latest weekly update. Players will notice a van traveling around the map with a weekly rotating arsenal of weapons and gear, including ammo and armor. One of the things that makes this van so special is that the gear inside of it is offered at a discount and you don't need to be a certain rank to get the weapons inside, like you would at the regular gun store. This week's arsenal includes the brand new Railgun weapon (previously exclusive to the campaign), Combat Shotgun, Assault Shotgun, SMG, Assault Rifle, Heavy Sniper, Compact EMP Launcher, RPG, Knife, Baseball Bat, Molotovs, Proximity Mines, and Grenades. You can see what else is included in this week's update below.
- The all-new Gun Van, featuring discounted rates on top-of-the line weapons, armor, and ammo
- New Weapon, the Railgun
- First Dose Hard Mode Event: running through February 8, completing any First Dose missions on the newly available Hard Mode difficulty will pay out 1.5X the usual GTA$ and RP, with more rewards as follows:
- Complete any First Dose mission on Hard Mode to receive the Green Fooliganz livery for the MTL Brickade 6X6
- Complete three different First Dose Missions on Hard Mode to receive the Safari Ranger Livery for the Överflöd Entity MT
- Complete any First Dose Mission on Hard Mode in less than 10 minutes to receive the Speed Demon livery for the Übermacht Cypher
- Complete any First Dose Mission on Hard Mode without dying to receive the Kisama Drifter livery for the Annis 300R
- Double GTA$ and RP on the Community Series featuring a new lineup:
- REDREDRED by BURNUM--DOWN
- Rapid Vapid Rally by Spitfire2205
- gokart Docks race by 0Xenonx0
- {ALEE} Maze Bank Melee by aleeenur
- River-Ratfink by defryc
- Stunt – Blazer Aqua by pizzaaman9780
- = Football Deathrun = by S-PxRxE
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- Hao's Premium Test Ride: Grotti Brioso R/A
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Sandy Shores and La Puerta
- This week in Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Vapid Dominator ASP, Grotti Furia, Declasse Drift Tampa, Enus Windsor, and Declasse Hotring Sabre
- On display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Dinka RT3000 and Truffade Nero
- This Week's Gun Van Discounts: 45% off the Compact EMP Launcher, GTA+ Members get half off the Combat Shotgun, and more
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Annis ZR350, Obey 10F, and Pfister Comet S2
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for five days in a row for a free Vapid Caracara 4x4
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Dinka Jester RR
- 30% off all Bunkers and their Upgrades and Modifications
- Vehicle Discounts: 40% off the Karin Sultan RS, 30% off the Karin Previon, Dinka RT3000, and Vapid Dominator ASP
- Ongoing GTA+ Benefits: Free Acid Lab Upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6 and 50% Faster Acid Production Speeds, a Buckingham Alpha-Z1 airplane and LSIA Hangar A17, 1.5X GTA$ and RP on First Dose Missions, 1.5X GTA$ for Payphone Hits and Assassination Bonuses, free holiday gear, and much more
- Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming before January 25 will receive the Sprunk Snowflakes Festive sweater and a lump sum of GTA$125K for playing anytime this week