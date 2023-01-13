GTA Online Update Adds Traveling Gun Van, Powerful New Weapon, and Much More

The new GTA Online update adds a gun van that will travel around San Andreas. GTA Online is currently entering its 10th year on the market after launching with Grand Theft Auto V in the fall of 2013. It was a huge deal at the time and it has only grown to be bigger as time has gone on. The game has survived multiple console generations and even become fully standalone on certain platforms. It shows literally no signs of slowing down, especially as Rockstar continues to add new features and systems into the game that give you more reasons to keep coming back to it.

The latest example of this is The Gun Van in GTA Online's latest weekly update. Players will notice a van traveling around the map with a weekly rotating arsenal of weapons and gear, including ammo and armor. One of the things that makes this van so special is that the gear inside of it is offered at a discount and you don't need to be a certain rank to get the weapons inside, like you would at the regular gun store. This week's arsenal includes the brand new Railgun weapon (previously exclusive to the campaign), Combat Shotgun, Assault Shotgun, SMG, Assault Rifle, Heavy Sniper, Compact EMP Launcher, RPG, Knife, Baseball Bat, Molotovs, Proximity Mines, and Grenades. You can see what else is included in this week's update below.