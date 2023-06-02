New GTA Online Update Reportedly Coming Very Soon

A new GTA Online event is reportedly coming pretty soon. GTA Online is one of the biggest games on the planet and that will likely not change until Grand Theft Auto VI releases. GTA Online has been going strong for a solid ten years come September and has generated Rockstar Games a lot of money, enough that it hasn't really had to release many new products in the last decade and can sustain itself off of that. While updates for the game used to be very frequent, they have slowed down over the years, likely as the studio transitions talent to GTA 6, but it still gets at least two big updates out a year. Once in the winter, once in the summer.

Rockstar Games has yet to detail its summer update for GTA Online, but it sounds like it's just around the corner. Rockstar Games insider Tez2 claims that the next GTA Online update is scheduled for June 13th. If that's the case, it's likely Rockstar will begin teasing the update via a newswire post or trailer as soon as next week. Typically, the studio will do a bit of marketing before actually releasing it, but there is always the chance that the developer will just drop the update on the 13th with no fanfare. Depending on the size of the update, it may not need a big explosive marketing campaign. The summer updates for GTA Online tend to be a bit smaller than the big winter updates which have historically added wild new missions, locations, heists, and surprise cameos.

#GTAOnline Next Update is scheduled for June 13th (Subject to change)



Plus, Rockstar's "typo" from two weeks ago. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) June 1, 2023

As of right now, there aren't even any rumors about what this new update could be. It may be because it is a bit small, but it could also mean Rockstar is keeping it under lock and key and isn't allowing anything to slip out. There were rumors many months ago that Rockstar could release a DLC centered around Michael in the future, but nothing has come of that in quite some time.

