GTA 5 Gets New Title Update for All Platforms, Patch Notes Revealed

Rockstar Games has today pushed out a new update for Grand Theft Auto V across virtually all platforms. Earlier this month, Rockstar released a new patch for GTA V solely on PC that improved the game's security elements. Now, to wrap up February 2023, a more substantial title update has also been let loose for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC that looks to fix some minor aspects of the ever-popular open-world game.

As of this moment, update version 1.66 for Grand Theft Auto V is now available to download. While this is a formal title update for GTA V, this patch doesn't do a whole lot compared to some we've seen in the past. In a general sense, this patch looks to provide "stability improvements" for all versions of the game while also rectifying a handful of bugs that have been found with the PS5 and Xbox Series X editions.

Many of the changes that have been released in this update are also tied to GTA Online, which is to be expected since this is the ongoing live-service aspect of Grand Theft Auto V. It remains to be seen if Rockstar is planning any more major updates for GTA Online that will roll out in the future, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop if there are any new developments in the coming weeks or months.

If you'd like to check out the full patch notes for today's new GTA V update, you can find them attached below.

[February 28, 2023] – PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to modify the TM-02 Khanjali, RCV, and Chernobog in their facility

[February 28, 2023] – PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One



Security

Implemented a new data protocol in GTA Online to improve the security of network sessions and player-to-player messaging

Game Stability and Performance

General stability improvements

[February 28, 2023] – PS5 / Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue that resulted in car windows missing reflections in some graphics modes

Fixed multiple crashes that occurred in GTA Online

[February 28, 2023] – PC



Game Stability and Performance