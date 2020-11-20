GTA 6 Fans Aren't Happy With Latest Grand Theft Auto News
GTA 6 fans aren't happy with the latest Grand Theft Auto news. In fact, GTA fans are so unhappy with Rockstar Games that GTA 6 was trending most of today on Twitter. But how did we get here? Well, it began with a report earlier this week that Grand Theft Auto's upcoming, and "biggest ever" update isn't just adding a new heist, but expanding the game's map for the first time ever. As you would expect, this got Grand Theft Auto fans talking. And of course, there was plenty of hype around this report, but also frustration from fans eager to see Rockstar Games move on to GTA 6.
Fast-forward to this morning, and Rockstar Games confirmed this report by revealing an official teaser for the aforementioned update, which revealed a brand new island location. And while this teaser may contain a sly GTA 6 tease, it wasn't enough to placate fans who took to Twitter en masse to voice their frustration that GTA Online is getting yet another substantial update while there's still been no word about GTA 6. Naturally, this caused "GTA 6" to trend on Twitter.
As GTA 6 began to trend on Twitter, Grand Theft Auto fans waking up saw this, and clicked on it, thinking Rockstar Games must have finally announced or revealed the PS5 and Xbox Series X game. When these fans clicked on the trend just to see it was about GTA Online, they then complained, causing the trend to grow and this cycle continued for hours.
In short, while many Grand Theft Auto fans have boarded the hype train ahead of this major new GTA Online update, many aren't too pleased.
They Got Us Again
Me seeing GTA 6 trending and thinking it’s gonna be a release date pic.twitter.com/8ysHbW8Wdw— QuanToxic😂☄️💫 (@quanisfunny) November 19, 2020
It's Never Going to Release, Is It?
When u realize we're never getting any glimpse of GTA 6 ever. pic.twitter.com/MQOzwtiA2u— #Giannis2Toronto (@Haudi_24) November 18, 2020
Wait, Not Another GTA 5 Update...
everyone waking up and seeing gta 6 trending just to see it’s another gta 5 update pic.twitter.com/GHN7HNKL5S— #1 te’a cooper stan account (@explodingquiks) November 19, 2020
Is It Time to Move on From GTA 5?
Rockstar fallen so hard man , Just let GTA 5 rest man , its been almost 7 years man 😭 , When gta 6 drops that shit gonna be alive until our grandkids are born pic.twitter.com/ojkeWuIJyU— K✨🌑 (@AlexAmyeric) November 19, 2020
Get That Phone Out of My Face!
Me every time I see Gta 6 trending but its a gta 5 update pic.twitter.com/wXLyzJYvIz— deadp (@hoopindreams23) November 19, 2020
Our Grandkids Are Going to Love GTA 6
I'm so excited to know my grandkids will see the release of GTA 6— Troydan (@Troydan) November 19, 2020
Desperate For News...
Come on man just give us GTA 6 news lmao. A crumb. I’m 375 lbs, a crumb isn’t enough but I’ll take it— Kidbehindacamera (@Lyricoldrap) November 19, 2020
This Better Be the Last Time
Next time i see gta 6 trending it better be a release date pic.twitter.com/c0fswz15MC— TOP 🦍 (@maarkbang) November 19, 2020
With a massive GTA Online update imminent, it's safe to assume we won't be hearing about GTA 6 anytime soon. That said, to catch up on the latest rumors and "leaks" about the game, click here.
