GTA Online Teaser Reveals First Look at New Island Map

Rockstar Games has released a new teaser for its upcoming, and "biggest ever" GTA Online update hours after it began teasing the update in-game this morning via dead bodies and mysterious brief cases. And the teaser reveals what the in-game teases and reports have been hinting at: that there's going to be a new map expansion courtesy of a brand new island location. The teaser doesn't reveal much, but it starts by showing PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC players the hacking into the "El Rubio Dossier," which in turn quickly reveals the new island map, featuring a sprawling villa compound and a farm.

It then shows a dead body washed up onshore. There's no confirmation that this is the same body washing up on shore in the actual game, but it appears to be. The teaser names this person "John Doe," and reveals they have a connection to "El Rubio," which appears to be some type of criminal organization or possibly the name of the aforementioned island. Meanwhile, their last known location is listed as the Los Santos International Airport.

This last part is particularly interesting, because it may suggest the island is far away from Los Santos, which in turn may suggest it won't be added to the game's pre-existing map but will be a brand new map separated by loading screens.

For now, details are scarce, but this should change soon. Rockstar Games is usually very good about keeping the time between teaser and reveal minimal. We know this "biggest update ever," which will include a new heist, will release before April 1, but that's all we know right now. In the meantime, below, you can check the new teaser for yourself:

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't accompanied this new teaser with any additional media, information, or press release. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

A look at the new island area coming to GTA Online in the next update.https://t.co/jbs40UzVNo pic.twitter.com/YgwuSLXySk — Okami (@Okami13_) November 19, 2020

GTA Online is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is also playable via PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility, for free, for all owners of GTA 5.