GTA Online's "Biggest Update Ever" Reportedly Includes First Ever "Map Expansion"

A new GTA Online rumor is teasing that the game's "biggest ever update" on the horizon will include the game's first-ever "map expansion." GTA Online is expected to get its biggest update to date soon, and according to a new rumor, this update may be more substantial than some fans are expecting. Officially, we know this new update will come with a new heist, but it will reportedly expand the game's map as well, which has never happened in the many years GTA Online has been available.

The rumor comes way of Rockstar Mag, which claims it's heard the above information from more than one source. Further, it cites the recent Gorillaz GTA 5 music video, which has since been taken down, and seemingly teased a new island location at the end of it.

Bolstering this claim, Rockstar Mag points out that during its latest earnings call, Take-Two Interactive -- the parent company of Rockstar Games -- and its CEO Strauss Zelnick, told their investors that they are expecting the biggest ever quarter for GTA Online to close out the fiscal year which is running until April 1, 2021. Zelnick doesn't go into detail on why he and Take-Two Interactive are projecting such a huge quarter for the game, but he does tease investors that the game's biggest update is nearing, suggesting this is the reason behind the bold projection.

"Both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online will receive major updates later this fiscal year, featuring an extension to existing Frontier Pursuits for Red Dead Online, as well as Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest update ever, featuring a new take on Heists in a new location," said Zelnick via Business Wire.

As you can see, Zelnick flat out teases a "new location" alongside the new Heist and the new update, but many assumed this new location would be something akin to the Diamond Casino, not a proper map expansion. And it may still very well be just this, but according to Rockstar Mag, the map expansion is a big reason why this update is being billed as it is.

For now, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive haven't disclosed a release date for the update beyond that it will release sometime before this fiscal year ends on April 1, 2021. The current expectation is the game will get a substantial update next month, but it remains to be seen if this will be the "biggest update ever."