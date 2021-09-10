GTA 6 Trends on Twitter Following Unexpected News

GTA 6 is trending on Twitter following today’s GTA 5 news, and the tweets populating the trend are brimming with disappointment and unhappy Grand Theft Auto fans. Today, during the PlayStation Showcase, Rockstar Games showed up not with GTA 6 or Bully 2 or any new game, but with GTA 5, or more specifically, the “expanded and enhanced” PS5 and Xbox Series X version of the game. This version of the game was first announced at 2020’s PlayStation Showcase. Since then we’ve received a release date, but today that release date was retracted.

If you missed PlayStation Showcase, it revealed our first look at GTA 5 running on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This wasn’t that surprising. What was surprising and unexpected was what coupled this occasion, which was Rockstar Games annoucing that the next-gen ports were no longer releasing on November 11, 2021, but being pushed to March 2022. This news alone was enough to get Grand Theft Auto fans talking on social media, but it wasn’t the only talking point. The trailer was fairly underwhelming according to many, which only exasperated the bad news. As you would expect, GTA 5, GTA, and Rockstar Games all began to trend on Twitter. And so did GTA 6. In fact, GTA 6 ended up trending the most, because of course, it did. That’s what it does. Every time there’s GTA 5 or GTA Online news, GTA 6 trends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, what are Grand Theft Auto fans saying this time? Well, for the most part, all of the usual things. There’s plenty of anger and disappointment, but also plenty of memes and jokes at the expense of Rockstar Games over the milking of GTA 5 and how long it’s taking to make and release GTA 6.

https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1436071970622291973

GTA 5 Still Has Some Milk

https://twitter.com/fbgchichi/status/1436062426605232132

The Lies We Believe As Kids

https://twitter.com/Sadcrib/status/1436071564685070341

A Live Look at GTA Fans

https://twitter.com/MeAloneInMyMind/status/1436065286533238799

On the Floor, Crying

https://twitter.com/quarrellnapss/status/1436062546579140618

Every Time