GTA 6’s Huge Connection to GTA 4 Possibly Discovered

Grand Theft Auto fans may have discovered a massive connection between GTA 4 and GTA 6. GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026 — assuming Rockstar Games doesn’t delay it again — which means there is still a year’s worth of mad speculation and complicated theories from Grand Theft Auto fans. The latest making the rounds presents a connection between GTA 6 and GTA 4, and more specifically, a connection between GTA 6 co-protagonist Lucia Caminos and Luis Lopez, a support character in GTA 4 expansion The Lost and Damned and the protagonist of GTA 4 expansion The Ballad of Gay Tony.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media platform X, Grand Theft Auto fan “GTASixy” shared a thread with the evidence that points to Lucia and Luis being related. Of course, from the jump there is the issue of the two character’s having different last names, but of course Lucia Caminos could be a fake name, at least partially. She is a criminal after all. There are other explanations as well, such as Lucia taking her mother’s surname.

As for the evidence that they are related, well Lucia grew up in Liberty City, making the connection physically possible. Meanwhile, both characters have a background in fighting, and it seems to be, in particular, very important to Lucia, as evident by multiple screenshots showing her wearing a boxing glove necklace. Meanwhile, some background information from Rockstar Games reveals Lucia’s father taught her to fight “as soon as she could walk.”

Adding to this, the thread notes that if Luis isn’t Lucia’s father, he could be her uncle. Building upon this, the thread points out Lucia may be the daughter of Luis’ older brother, Ernesto Lopez. We don’t know a great deal about Ernesto Lopez, but we do know he left Liberty City to start a family.

Lastly, for what it is worth, the rumored voice actress of Lucia — Manni L. Perez — follows Mario D’Leon on Instagram. The latter is the voice actor behind Luis.

Luis in gta 4

Of course, take everything here for what it is, complete and utter speculation. There is a somewhat convincing case made, but it is very far from undeniable or conclusive.

GTA 6 is set to release worldwide on May 26, 2026 via the PS5 and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming GTA game — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation like this — click here.