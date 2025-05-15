Another GTA 6 Delay Seems Unlikely Following New Rockstar Update

It seems like Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, feels pretty confident in GTA 6‘s May 2026 release date. Back in 2023, Rockstar Games confirmed that it would release GTA 6 in 2025. It felt like a long wait back then and that wait got a bit longer after they narrowed it down to fall 2025. With just a handful of months to go until fall, fans were starting to realize that that Rockstar would have to finally start talking about when GTA 6 will actually come out. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games decided to delay GTA 6 to May 2026. Thankfully, the developer actually gave us a firm release date this time instead of a vague window.

Although fans were pretty crushed, it wasn’t long until we got a new trailer for GTA 6, allowing fans to see just how far the developer has come since 2023. It looks like an astonishing game and one that will surely give fans the experience they’ve been longing for. People have been speculating and theorizing over all the GTA 6 details for over a week now, but it will be a long while before we get some answers. Some fear that May 2026 isn’t set in stone and of course, nothing is ever a guarantee, but some think Rockstar is buying itself time and doesn’t actually plan to release the game then. This is a bit silly on its own, but Take-Two has tried to calm some folks down.

In an interview with IGN, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stated that delays “pain” him and that although he doesn’t like to do it, he is willing to do it, especially when it comes to Rockstar and its desire for perfection.

“As we get closer to completion of a title that’s seeking perfection, the needs or lack thereof, for continued polish become clear,” Zelnick said. “In this case there was an opportunity with a small amount of incremental time, we thought, to make sure Rockstar Games achieves its creative vision with no limitations. And I supported of course that approach.”

The executive went on to note that they he doesn’t fear another delay for GTA 6 as Rockstar has a history of setting concrete release dates and hitting them. Typically, its delays happen after only announcing a general release window like fall. On top of that, Zelnick noted to VentureBeat that GTA 6‘s delay wasn’t as long as we think it was. Although it’s one year from now, he claimed it was less than six months from the game’s original expected release. That means Rockstar was originally planning to release GTA 6 around November.

As a result, a short delay like that means that it’s pretty unlikely the game moves again. It seems like Rockstar Games feels pretty confident in releasing the game in May and so does Zelnick. Of course, anything could happen between now and next May. If another delay is needed, that will absolutely happen because there’s a lot riding on this game. Nevertheless, it seems like that’s not in the cards at the moment. Take-Two also confirmed that development on GTA 6 began “in earnest” in 2020, likely indicating the start of full production, but it is believed work on the game began in 2018 based on past comments from former developers.

GTA 6 will release on May 26th, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5.