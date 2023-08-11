GTA 6 Has Been in Development For Nearly a Decade, Says Former Employee

A new leak gives us some insight into how long Grand Theft Auto VI has been in development at Rockstar Games. Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all-time, which is hardly surprising after seeing its predecessor is still selling tens of millions of copies a year and is the second-best-selling game in history. Rockstar Games consistently puts out great games and Grand Theft Auto is its marquee franchise. It has also been a very, very long wait between games as Rockstar released GTA V in 2013 and then immediately began work on Red Dead Redemption 2 which wouldn't release until 2018. It has been five years since then and while Rockstar has confirmed it is working on the next Grand Theft Auto, we know next to nothing about it from an official standpoint.

Many have wondered how long Rockstar has been working on GTA 6 and we now have an idea. A former Rockstar Games employee revealed on their LinkedIn that they worked on Grand Theft Auto 6 from 2015 – 2018 as a "Lead Video Editor" in the Research Department. It was also noted they worked on the heavily-rumored Bully 2 at one point. Given they were part of the research department, this suggests they were likely helping on the game during pre-production and creating videos that shaped the tone, look, and feel of the game amongst other things. Of course, that's nearly a decade ago and it's entirely possible that GTA 6 was a totally different game in 2015. GTA 6 is all but confirmed to be set in Vice City, but it's possible that Rockstar considered other locations before deciding to revisit the coastal city.

It's heavily speculated that Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto 6 next year or early 2025, based on financial forecasts from parent company Take-Two Interactive. If that's the case, it seems likely we could get a reveal this fall, but nothing has been confirmed, so don't get your hopes up.

